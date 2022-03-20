Kasaragod (Kerala): While at 14 years, most of the children play and hover around, but Sanisha earned a name for herself. In 2021, Sanisha won several awards, including the prestigious Royal Commonwealth Society Award. This Class IX student of Kasaragod Government Higher Secondary School has already written 13 books, both in English and Malayalam and is a local superstar.

Sanisha wrote her first English book when she was in Class VI. She then went on to write novels, short stories and poems. Sanisha has also written reviews on 200 world classical movies. Apart from writing books, Sanisha also designs the cover pages of her books.

She has also won the 'Ujjwala Balyam' (exemplary childhood) award of the Kerala government and NN Kakkad award for her works. She loves music and art apart from her passion for writing and hopes to become a film director one day.

