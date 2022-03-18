Kozhikode (Kerala): Kindness comes in various forms and through different means. The same kindness was shown by the SBI officials, who had come to a house of a customer in Kerala's Kozhikode to confiscate (recover) his house against the loan taken by him. The officials not only desisted from serving the attachment notice but also repaid the outstanding loan amount. They also rebuilt the dilapidated house, where an elderly woman and her partially paralysed son lived, with their own money.

Five years ago, Sasi had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 five years ago to start a bag-making venture making unit by pledging his house where he lived with his elderly mother. However, Sasi became paralysed and the loan could not be repaid and he could not engage in bag-making to repay the loan. Having no other sources of income, Sasi was helped by the gram panchayat to set up a small shop.

During this time, the loan dues had mounted to Rs 70,000 and M Murahari, Chief Manager, SBI Koyilandy SME Branch, came to recover the loan and to serve the attachment notice in February 2021.

When they reached the home of Sasi, they found the dilapidated condition of the house. He also saw that the house can collapse at any moment and is also without toilets.

Moved by their plight, Murahari told his colleagues about the helpless condition of Sasi. The Bank Adalat was held in March 2021. It was an opportunity to avoid foreclosure under a one-time settlement plan. Murahari and his colleagues also repaid the outstanding amount of Sasi’s loan, which came to Rs 7,000 after exemptions and freed the family from their debt.

Not only this, the employees, rebuild Sasi’s house, for which more money was pooled. Many of the bank staff also reached Sasi’s house after their working hours and helped in the construction.

The employees themselves brought home stones, sand and cement from the road. The roof of the house was replaced. The kitchen was concreted. The house was restored with toilets, a built-in closet and basic amenities. Finally, Sasi and mother moved into a house with a new roof, concrete kitchen and an attached washroom.

