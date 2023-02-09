Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday said he will recommend the Center to name the Shivamogga Airport after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremonies of various development works of the Shivamogga assembly constituency organized at NES ground in the city on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has already decided to name the airport after BS Yediyurappa and the proposal will be submitted to the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on February 27, in the purview of which he has appealed to people to participate in large numbers. The PM also said that Shivamogga is the fastest growing and developing city of the future in Karnataka after Bangalore.

Earlier last year, the international airport in Chandigarh was renamed on September 28, 2022, after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The development had come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement in this regard. The airport is now known as Bhagat Singh International Airport.

The Chandigarh international airport was renamed on September 28, on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman officially christened the airport. The event was also attended by the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union minister VK Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher.

Mann also thanked Modi for renaming the airport and sought more international flights. PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat, had announced that the airport would be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute.