Ludhiana (Punjab): Professor Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 25 welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to name the Chandigarh Airport after the great martyr and termed it a victory of the people.

“We welcome this decision. It was a long pending one as the issue was raised in 2006 and a resolution was brought in Punjab Assembly on 100th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh demanding Chandigarh airport be named after him,” said Singh. (ANI)