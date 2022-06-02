Tumakuru: As many as 15 members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) were arrested for allegedly attacking the residence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh in Tiptur in Tumakuru on Wednesday. More than 25 activists, led by NSUI President Keerthi Ganesh, gathered in front of the minister's house.

The NSUI activists protested in front of the minister's house to voice opposition over the textbook revision issue. NSUI state president Keerthi Ganesh alleged that the lessons about great personalities had been dropped from the school textbooks and insult has been meted out to Kuvempu by the chairman of the Revised Textbook Committee Rohit Chakrathirtha.

The activists raised slogans against the minister for at least 10 minutes and tried to set the minister's home on fire. In the meantime, there was a heated argument between police and NSUI activists. Police have detained 15 NSUI activists who tried to set fire to the minister's home. Although no damage was reported in the incident, the government has taken this act very seriously. Two vehicles were seized along with 15 NSUI activists.

Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "We will not tolerate such hooliganism. This kind of goondaism behavior doesn't run with us. Legal action will be taken against whoever was behind the incident."

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Legal action will be initiated against the abusers who have entered the residence of Minister Nagesh. Such behavior does not bode well for students. Indiscriminate action will be taken against miscreants who carried out this heinous act."

Several BJP leaders condemned this act of Congress and the NSUI.