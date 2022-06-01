Chennai: K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu, BJP Chief, has demanded the ruling DMK dispensation to honor their promises made in the manifesto about the cut in the prices of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 4 per liter as well as cut in LPG price.

He has also claimed that a State-wide hunger strike followed by a massive protest will break out if the ruling government continues to procrastinate its promises. The saffron party has also carried out a protest march to the Secretariat from Rajarathinam stadium demanding the ruling DMK dispensation to honour the promises made by them in the manifesto.

"Our patience has run out & it's time to remind the @arivalayam Govt & @CMOTamilnadu of their long-forgotten poll promises. Our cadres & the people of Chennai marched in large numbers registering our protest against this anti-people government," Annamalai tweeted. In the incident, police filed cases against BJP unit president K Annamalai and other leaders under various sections of IPC.