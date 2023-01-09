Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday clarified that the State's tableau did not get the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, following the Union government's guidelines, providing an opportunity to the States that took part the least number of times during the last eight years.

The clarification comes following the controversy over Karnataka's tableau being excluded from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year, after having showcased the State's culture for 13 consecutive years. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has targeted the BJP government in this regard, by questioning its seriousness in upholding the State's pride.

"Regarding the participation of States' tableau in Republic Day parade this year, Government of India has issued guidelines, providing an opportunity to the States that did not take part/took part least number of times during the last eight years. Hence, the State of Karnataka has not got the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade," CR Naveen, Nodal Officer for Republic Day tableau said in a statement. "Moreover, if the lists of States that took part the previous year and the States selected this year are compared, it is evident that all the three prize-winning States in 2022 are not selected this year. And also except for three States, the rest of the States that took part last year are not selected," he said.

Also read: Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah as 'political trader' who takes in corrupt people into BJP

Karnataka had proposed to showcase its millet diversity through a tableau this year during the Republic Day parade. The State's tableau 'the cradle of traditional handicrafts' was adjudged second best last year. Stating that it is "unfortunate" to know that Karnataka will not be participating in the Republic Day parade this year, Siddaramaiah has said, rejection of the State's tableau reflects how serious the BJP government here is about upholding the pride of our State.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader alleged that "Incapable and weak Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40 per cent commission. Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableau on the Republic Day." Karnataka leaders are known for only making noise in our State, but are cowards in front of their high command, he said adding, "The BJP govt has pledged our pride to accommodate the interests of their high command. Did any of the BJP MPs raise objections for rejecting our tableau?" (PTI)