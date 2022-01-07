Mandya (Karnataka): At least eighty-nine people from Karnataka's Mandya district who recently went to Tamil Nadu on a pilgrimage have tested positive for Covid-19. Three buses carrying the pilgrims had gone to Om Shakti temple in Tamil Nadu.

After the development, section 144 has been imposed in the district as a precautionary measure with immediate effect to control the Covid cases. Prohibition will be in effect throughout the district until January 19.

Over 3,600 people from several villages of the district had gone on pilgrimage to the temple, out of which 89 people tested positive.

All the returnees have been advised to remain in home quarantine and go for Covid test again after seven days.

Meanwhile, more people are expected to return from the pilgrimage in the next few days.

Emergency meeting conveyed by DC

Mandya District Collector S Aswathi convened an emergency meeting of the officials concerned in the wake of the increase in Covid cases. She has directed the KSRTC officials to cancel the tickets of those who have booked the tickets for inter-state travel. She also instructed the tahsildars to open the quarantine centres and isolation centres in each taluk to deal with the Covid third wave.

Meanwhile, further imposing curbs, the administration issued orders allowing only a hundred people for wedding and engagement ceremonies and thirty people for funeral and tithi functions. Fifty people will be allowed at temples and religious places and only 50 per cent will be allowed to pubs, bars, gyms, hotels, movie theatres, swimming pools, storks.

The protests and rallies have been banned and the weekend curfew, which will begin on Friday at 10 PM, will be in force till 5 am on January 10. District officials have warned that they will take legal action against those who violate the Covid rules.