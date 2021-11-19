Koppala (Karnataka): Reacting to opposition's criticism over the bitcoin scam, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that opposition Congress is indulging in a smear campaign because the dream of coming back to power in the state has been dashed in 100 days.

Addressing a huge gathering at the launch of 'Jan Swaraj Yatra' in Koppala, CM Bommai said, "Opposition Congress is indulging in a slander campaign as my 100 days of successful pro-people administration has dashed Congress' hopes of coming to power.

"The alleged scam happened during the tenure of their own government. National Spokesperson of their own party has stated this citing the case in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Who was in power then? who released the accused?," Bommai asked.

"Those who try to throw muck at others should realise that it dirties their own hands," Bommai said in retaliation for the allegations being hurled at him by Congress leaders.

The chief minister made it clear. "Our stand is firm. We will punish those who are involved in the alleged scam. There is no question of any leniency, whoever it may be. We will crackdown mercilessly."

"Our objective is development of the state, expand irrigation facility, serve the poor, formulate welfare programmes, and speedy development of Northern Karnataka region. Me and my government is accountable to the people who elected us," Bommai said.

BJP State President Nalinkumar Kateel, Ministers Murugesh Nirani, Halappa Achar and MP Pratap Simha were also present.

