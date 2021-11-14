Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government in Karnataka is facing allegations of Cryptocurrency/Bitcoin Scam and the war of words continues between Congress and BJP leaders.

Speaking after paying tribute to Nehru's statue in front of the Vidhana Soudha, on Sunday, CM Bommai said, "We have brought this Bitcoin Scam to light. We handed over the investigation to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We won't spare anyone who is involved in the scam,"

"If the Congress had interrogated Shriki (Main accused Shri Krishna) in 2018, everything would have been revealed. We are the ones who brought this scam to light. Congress made Bitcoin allegation only in a tweet and alleged that 5,000 bitcoins have been transferred. Without showing any evidence, Congress is making baseless allegations. The national party has become intellectually bankrupt," Bommai hits back Congress.

"Congress is saying that the scam was present since 2016. If it is true, then why Congress did not pay attention to it? You (Congress) have arrested Shriki and then released him. You did not interrogate him. We caught him in a drug case and conducted an inquiry. Now, you are questioning us? We don't need to learn from the people who released Shriki," Bommai raged.

"Congressmen are taking names, even those who have no link with this scam. If two influential persons are involved in this scam, then why are you not revealing their names. If you disclose names, we will act against them," the CM added.