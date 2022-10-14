Chitradurga (Karnataka): 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi entered Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Flanked by former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and top leaders of the party, Gandhi resumed the march from Rampura here in the morning after a night halt. The former Congress president will have a brief stay at Obalapuram in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, party workers said.

"Another remarkable day at hand! Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka wherever the #BharatJodoYatra goes, love follows. Join us as we briefly step into Andhra Pradesh for another action-packed day," the Bharat Jodo Yatra team posted on its Twitter handle. After a brief stay in Andhra Pradesh, Gandhi would return to Karnataka later in the day. According to Congress office bearers, Rahul Gandhi would enter Andhra Pradesh through the Jajirakallu toll plaza, where he would halt till 4.30 pm and then resume onwards.

The Congress leader will also halt for a while in Obalapuram village in the evening. After returning to Karnataka, the Wayanad MP will stay at Halakundhi Math in the Ballari district for the night. As the march started from Rampura, festoons, banners, posters and Congress flags were seen along its route. Many people shook hands with Gandhi, hugged him and interacted with him. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30 and will exit the state on October 20 after covering 511 km in 21 days. The yatra is aimed at uniting India against divisive forces. (PTI)