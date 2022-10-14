Varanasi: The hearing of the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case will be held in the district court in Varanasi on Friday afternoon. The court can pronounce its order on the demand for a scientific investigation by the Archaeological Survey of India of the alleged 'Shivling' found in the 'wazu khana' of the Gyanvapi mosque. In view of the possible order of the court, the police and intelligence wing of Varanasi Commissionerate have been asked to be extra vigilant.