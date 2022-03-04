Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is currently camping in the national capital left for Ranchi on Friday to fulfil his promise given to extending support to the families of jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border, an official release stated.

As per the release, KCR will give the cheques for Rs 10 lakh each, to two martyrs' family members along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren at the latter's official residence in Ranchi.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has left for Ranchi (Jharkhand) on a one day tour. He is expected to meet his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren at his residence at around 1.15 pm. KCR will also have lunch with Soren. Preparations are underway at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence in this regard, sources said.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, who belonged to Telangana, who was martyred in the Galwan clashes. Rao then announced that the state government would extend help to 19 Army personnel who were martyred in the same clash. It is in this backdrop, to keep the promise, the CM is visiting Jharkhand to provide financial assistance to the kin of the two jawans who were martyred, the release said.

KCR will extend help to other jawans who were martyred at Galwan, as promised later after polls as there is a model code of conduct in some of the states.