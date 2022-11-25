Giridih (Jharkhand): In a bizarre crime, a stepmother fed poison food, killing one stepson, leaving another in a critical condition, while the third one escaped by refusing to eat the food. The incident took place in Rohantand of Gadkura Panchayat under the Tisri police station area on Thursday.

Police officials said, "the second wife of Sunil Soren, Sunita Hansda, gave her three stepsons chicken and rice mixed with a strong dose of poison. After consuming the poison-laced food, Anil (3) died on the spot while the condition of Shankar (8) is critical. However, Vijay (12) did not eat the food." The incident made the family members and villagers aware of the evil motives of Sunita who was soon taken into custody. During the interrogation, Sunita confessed to poisoning her stepchildren, sources said.

Official sources further said, "Shaileen Marandi, the first wife of Sunil Soren, died of a snake bite two years ago. They both had a daughter and four sons. After the death of his first wife, Sunil married Sunita Hansda, a resident of Goriyachu village of the Gawan police station area, in April 2022. On Thursday, Sunita prepared rice and chicken and clandestinely mixed the food with poison. Sunita allegedly ran away after seeing the deteriorating condition of the children.

Seeing children lying unconscious with foam coming out of their mouths, Sunil's elder son, Sonu, called his aunt, Anju who later informed the child helpline about the incident. Jairam Prasad and Gunja Kumari of Child Line reached the spot. Anil was found dead while Shankar was taken to Community Health Center, where he was referred to Giridih after primary treatment.

Piku Prasad Sadalbal, station in-charge of Tisri police station, reached Rohantand and inquired about the case by taking possession of the dead body. Sadalbal went to Goriachu with the police force, from where the accused stepmother was arrested. Sunita told the police that she had bought poison from Gawan Haat on Wednesday.