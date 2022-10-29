Sehore (MP): Two minor girls died and one minor is critical after the three girls circulated a video of consuming poisonous sulfas tablets in Indore's Rajendra Nagar police station area. The police rushed to the spot as soon as the video went viral on social media and the three girls were rushed to the hospital where two of them died during treatment.

In the viral video, the three minors seemed joyous and laughed as they consumed the poisonous tablets. Amit Tolani, DCP Zone-1 of Indore said that the minors are natives of MP's Sehore district and they took a bus to Indore. Tolani, in a conversation with the media persons, said, "The police have started the investigation and the girl who survived will be questioned soon. The three girls were 12th-grade students at Marden High School, Ashta. The family of the deceased has been informed and the police are probing the incident to know why three of them consumed the tablets."

Subsequently, the netizens have commented on the viral video alleging that one of the committed suicide because her parents did the same while the comments on the viral video also alleged that the three girls were best friends and one of them went to Indore to meet her boyfriend who refused to meet her and asked her to go back home. The minor then threatened him that she will consume poison and captured the video of the same.

Amit Tolani further said, "The authenticity of the video is being interrogated. The police are also investigating the way they came to Indore and the persons they contacted. The girl who survived informed the police that they brought the tablets from Ashta and the police are trying to track down the shop from the tablets were bought."