Tirunelveli: Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, M Appavu Saturday alleged that the 'bomber' killed in October 23 Coimbatore car blast was "trained by BJP and the NIA". Appavu was reacting to Governor RN Ravi's statement that the state government "delayed" handing over the case to NIA and that there were concerns about the "destruction of crucial evidence".

Jameesha Mubin, the 29-year-old engineering graduate, was driving the car that exploded near the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu on Diwali-eve, killing him instantly. "In 2019, NIA had interrogated the deceased Mubin who had visited Thrissur prison to meet an ISIS worker (who was suspected to be) involved in the 2019 Easter Bombings in Sri Lanka.

After interrogation, we don't know whether he was let go for lack of evidence or not. The word around is that NIA and the BJP together trained Mubin to carry out the suicide attack. Many push this (theory) around. Whatever you can have as an answer for these unfounded claims is my answer to the Governor," Appavu said while speaking to the media after visiting the family of a person who died in a flash flood in Panagudi recently.

On October 22 night, the day before the blast, Mubin and two accomplices - Mohammed Azarudheen, 27, of Ukkadam, and K Afsar Khan, 28, were seen carrying explosive material including potassium nitrate and aluminium powder inside the car.

On Friday, Governor Ravi expressed his dissatisfaction over the alleged state government's delay in handing over the case to the NIA. He also expressed serious concern over the possible destruction of crucial evidence in a "high-profile terror plot".

Reacting to it, Appavu said: "I don't know with what evidence the Governor made such remarks. In case he had such evidence, he could have brought it to the knowledge of the government and directed action against the erroneous officers, if any, who were involved in destroying evidence. I think he could have avoided speaking about it in public and on Twitter," the Speaker said.

"Many such opinions are doing rounds. The car bomb blast is a terrorist threat and it had to be condemned. It is fortunate that there was no civilian life lost in the incident. The Governor (is the one who) had earlier praised the government for its speedy work. After reviewing the situation with our Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Minister MK Stalin held discussions with police top brass and recommended the NIA probe," he said.