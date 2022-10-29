Coimbatore: The police investigation into the explosion of a car in front of a temple in Coimbatore on October 23 revealed that Jamisha Mubeen, who was charred to death in the incident, had played a significant role in sourcing raw materials used in making the explosives. According to preliminary investigation, the incident might have been a suicide bomber planning to hit the temple.

It was also found out that Jamisha Mubeen, along with his close relatives Azharuddin and Afsar Khan, had recently visited several temples in the city, including the Kottaimedu Koniyamman temple, police sources said. The Coimbatore police have so far arrested six men, identified as Mohammed Dhalha, Mohammed Azarudeen, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, Mohammed Navaz Ismail, and Afsar Khan alias Upsar Khan in connection with the car blast case. They have been remanded in police custody for three days and are being interrogated separately by the Coimbatore police.

Earlier on Friday, the NIA registered a complaint to probe the case. The decision came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended an investigation by the federal agency into the incident as there might have been the involvement of factors "extraneous to the state" and "possible international links" to the incident.