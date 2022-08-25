EC recommends cancellation of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren membership
EC recommends cancellation of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren membership
Ranchi : EC disqualified Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in mine lease case on Thursday. Two days ago the hearing in the Hemant Soren mine leasing case, in which the BJP has accused him of extending himself a mining lease and sought his disqualification as an MLA, has concluded.
