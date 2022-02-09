Haldwani: In a major blow to Uttarakhand BJP ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Maya Koshyari, a relative of former CM and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday quit the party to join Congress along with her associates.

The entry of Maya, a two-time president of Bindukhatta BJP Mahila Morcha, into the Congress along with at least six of her office bearers is seen as a major shot in the arm for the party ahead of the assembly polls for 70 seats in the state scheduled in a single phase on February 14. Counting of the votes will be done on March 10. Maya was welcomed into the Congress by senior leader Harish Rawat, who is contesting the polls from the Lalkuan seat, an assembly segment believed to witness a close fight.

And Maya's entry is likely to give an advantage to Congress. Other BJP women workers who joined Congress along with Maya Koshyari include former general secretary Deepa Bora, minister Suman Bora and executive member Kiran Bisht. On this occasion, Congress Harish Rawat has said that “people are fed up with BJP and are seeking change.

Due to this people are now leaving BJP and joining Congress”. The latest blow to the BJP comes barely a month after expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat also joined the Congress.

Also read: Expelled BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat joins Congress; daughter-in-law also finds a berth