Dehradun: Former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat, who was expelled from the BJP, has joined Congress party ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. He officially accepted the membership of the Congress party on Friday in the national capital New Delhi.

Amid this political upheaval, Rawat's daughter-in-law Anukreethy Gusain Rawat has also been given a ticket by Congress to contest from the Lansdowne Assembly. Rawat had also reportedly asked BJP for a ticket for Anukreethy, but he was expelled from the party altogether. Congress may also use Anukreethy Gusain Rawat as a star campaigner if sources are to be believed.

While talking to the media, Harak Singh said that he has joined the party today in presence of several leaders from the Congress, although Priyanka Gandhi was not present during his joining. Talking about his further plans as a Congress leader, he said, "I have left the decision to the party. I will happily accept whatever responsibility they endow upon me for the betterment of Uttarakhand." He also said that he aims at achieving the dream state that many have sacrificed their lives for.

On the ticket given to his daughter-in-law, he said that he had not kept any conditions in front of the Congress, while the party has willingly given Anupreety the ticket owing to her performance as a social worker. "Both me and the party have seen the brilliance with which Anupreethy serves the women in the rural areas. In fact, those very women had requested me to make her contest the elections," he said.

Commenting on her candidature and joining the Congress, Anupreethy thanked the Congress for giving her the opportunity and said, "Women leadership is needed in Uttarakhand and I shall try my best to use my abilities to the fullest for the betterment of the state and its women." After expelling Rawat from the party, the BJP had said that he was expelled because of his emphasis and attempt to incorporate dynasty politics in BJP.