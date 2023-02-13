Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two militant associates affiliated with the Jash-e-Mohammad outfit in south Kashnmir's Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Police also claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the arrested accused Jaish associates.

According to a Police spokesman, on specific input regarding delivery of consignment of weapons in Pulwama, a joint-team comprising Pulwama Police and Army (55RR) was formed and deployed at different suspicious locations. At Naina Bhatpora jurisdiction of PS Litter, two Scooty-borne suspects were seen moving along with a consignment bag. The covert team swung into action and tactfully nabbed the duo and recovered the cache, the police spokesperson said.

Also read: 2 Jaish associates nabbed from Jammu and Kashmir

Police said the two suspects disclosed their names as Showkat Ahmed Digoo, son of Abdul Wahab Digoo, resident of Naina, a driver by profession and his cousin resident of Sethar. During questioning, Showkat Ahmed disclosed that he was in contact with jailed OGW (over-ground worker) Firdous Ahmed Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat of Naina presently lodged in central Jail Rajouri.

“Suspect was working for JeM outfit and this huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered was for further distribution and to carry out attacks on police and security forces,” the spokesperson said. As The recovery includes 25 Chinese Grenades, one Pistol, two Pistol Magazines, 230 Catridges of Pistol, 10 AK Magazines and 300 AK Cartridges.