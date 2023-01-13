Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, has been blocked for traffic following heavy snowfall in the region, which began on Friday morning. While the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, many areas in the plains received light to moderate snowfall.

ETV Bharat's ground report says that vehicles were seen struggling to keep a grip on the road as it got slippery. The administration stopped the vehicular movement on the National Highway as a precautionary measure, however, some vehicles were seen plying. While snow movers were seen clearing snow from the road, continuous snowfall and rain are making the job difficult. An official said, "We are trying to keep the NH clear between Srinagar and Qazigund. We are also advising tourists not to commute and to stay where ever they are until the weather gets clear."

While flight operations took place in the early hours, however, the operations were affected after 9 am. Several flights have been delayed due to low visibility. Srinagar recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius on Thursday night, up from minus 0.2 degrees the night before. While Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the fresh snow has brought a sigh of relief to the people associated with the tourism industry.