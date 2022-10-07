Srinagar: After an order by the Jammu Kashmir School Education Department issuing directives to schools in the Union Territory to conduct annual examinations of Classes I to IX in March, reactions remain divided in the valley. Some education experts and parents on Friday questioned the merits of the administrative decision.

The President of the Private School Association, GN War, challenged the reasoning behind the order, claiming nowhere did the National Education Policy (NEP) mention the need for a single academic session. "The NEP does not mandate one education policy and one academic session. I do not understand why the government had come out with this order.

This can be almost equated to torture to all students between Classes I and IX, who have already finished their syllabuses. Why should they wait till March," Gar questioned.

"The order also states that schools here have to be open till December 31. They should realize that in Kashmir, harsh winter with minus temperature is normal and prevents children from coming to school," he further explained.

Parents, on the other hand, seemed discontent with the announcement. Sadaf Shafi, a mother and clinical psychologist by profession, reacted to the order saying it was completely unfair to children.

Children used to get new admission in October-November and were able to study well during the winter. By opening the school in March, they would also adapt better to the school environment, Shafi probed. She further questioned how it would be beneficial for pupils to be revising the old syllabus till March.

"The children used to attend classes till November, and then have a three-month vacation, following which they started their new academic sessions in March. This (new calendar) will be disturbing for both the students and their parents. The school education department must think about the future of the children in Kashmir," she added.