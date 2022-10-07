Srinagar: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday claimed that that one day the Pak-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will also join India, observing Kashmir has nothing to do with Pakistan anymore. Athawale while stressing militancy said that peace is essential for development in Jammu and Kashmir. He appealed to the militants to abandon the path of violence and be part of the development of Kashmir.

The minister noted that people are waving the tricolor in Kashmir. Pakistan has occupied PoK. "One day it will be a part of India. This is what the people there want because they are fed up with Pakistan. We want a united Kashmir and its development," he said.

Observing Kashmir as a beautiful place and the Centre was trying to increase tourism in order to produce more employment opportunities to benefit the local people, Athawale said peace is necessary for this to happen.

Pakistan must stop attacking us, training militants, and misleading the youth. If Pakistan wants to develop, it should develop good relations with India, he said.