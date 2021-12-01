Pulwama (Jammu-Kashmir): An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Qasbayar of the Rajpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

A cordon and search operation was launched in the area after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there. As the joint team of police and army zeroed in on the spot, the hiding militants fired at the troopers triggering an encounter, an official said.

Exchange of fire is on and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

