Rajasthan: Man Gets Life Sentence For Raping 5-Yr-Old Girl In Baran

Baran (Rajasthan): A court in Rajasthan's Baran district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl two years ago.

In its verdict, the special POCSO court-2 has stated that the accused will be lodged behind the bars till he's alive and also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on him.

Special Public Prosecutor Harinarayan Singh said that on February 27, 2022, a woman along with her husband had lodged a complaint at Chhabra police station alleging that their five-year-old daughter was sexually abused by a man, whom she addressed as her grandfather.

The couple told police that their daughter had gone to play at the accused's house, who lived in the neighborhood. At around 4:00 pm, the girl returned home crying. After speaking to the girl, the couple reached the accused's house and found him in an inebriated condition.

Based on the couple's complaint, the Chhabra Police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations were launched and the accused was arrested. Within three months of the incident, the chargesheet was filed in the court on May 11, 2022.

Judge Sonia Beniwal of POCSO court-2 gave its verdict after hearing 17 witnesses and examining 30 documentary evidence

Hari Narayan Singh further said that the fine of Rs 70,000 that has been slapped on the accused will be given to the victim. Also, the court has recommended to provide Rs 10 lakh separately to the victim under the compensation scheme.

