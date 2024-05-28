India Sends US$1 Million Relief Assistance to Papua New Guinea Following Landslide

New Delhi: In the wake of a devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea, India on Tuesday extended an immediate relief assistance of US $1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The massive landslide occurred on May 24 in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea which buried hundreds of people and caused major destruction and loss of life.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India’s readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$ 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts", MEA said in a statement.

Moreover, India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, as in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

An important pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, is Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder.

India and Papua New Guinea share a growing relationship that spans several decades. India and Papua New Guinea established diplomatic relations in 1975 when the latter gained independence from Australia. Since then, their relations have continued to evolve and strengthen.

India has been actively involved in educating Papua New Guinea officers and students. Many Indians live in Papua New Guinea, contributing to various sectors such as IT, education, government and trade. India’s engagement with Pacific Island countries (PICs), including Papua New Guinea, is critical.

The FIPIC serves as a platform for collaboration and development assistance. As China expands its influence in the Indo-Pacific, India’s regional engagement becomes even more significant. India and Papua New Guinea maintain a multifaceted relationship encompassing trade, education and strategic cooperation. Their ties continue to grow, contributing to regional stability and development.

