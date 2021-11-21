.

Hyderpora encounter: Amir Magray's family still waiting for his body Published on: Nov 21, 2021, 10:01 PM IST



Ramban (J&K): Abdul Latif Magray and his entire family in Ramban district's Singaldan are waiting for the body of their son Muhammad Amir Magray so that he can be buried at their ancestral home. There is an atmosphere of mourning in their home. Amir's brother Nadeem Magray and sister Momina are not ready to consider the police's claims of Amir being a militant associate. The family is demanding CCTV footage of the alleged encounter in Hyderpora that claimed the life of four, including Magray. Hoping for justice from the LG administration, the family has appealed to the LG to hand over the body soon.