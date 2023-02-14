Pulwama: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other security forces on Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 jawans who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy here in 2019. The officers laid floral wreaths on the memorial for the Pulwama martyrs. The Inspector General of CRPF attended as the chief guest and laid a wreath at the Lethapura War Memorial and paid tribute to the CRPF jawans.

CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhry said the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs inspire the force to work for a terror-free nation. Speaking to the media, IG CRPF (operations) MS Bhatia said, "Our 40 brave hearts sacrificed their lives. We are proud of them. Their sacrifice inspires us to make the country terror free. After the Pulwama attack, the morale of the CRPF men has increased and the militancy has weakened to a great extent because of the anti-militancy attacks."

Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was organized at the battalion headquarters in Lethapura in memory of the Pulwama martyrs. More than 75 CRPF personnel donated blood to the camp. This blood would be provided to the needy in Kashmir.

Speaking to the reporters, IG CRPF said, "This blood donation camp has been organized to pay homage to the martyrs of 2019 who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. They live in our hearts. This is the worst attack on the security forces in Kashmir in the last three decades."

Forty soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy. According to sources, a number of CRPF personnel have been deployed at different places in Jammu and Kashmir for security purposes. 118 battalion soldiers were deployed in Kashmir's Gund.

The commanding officer of the battalion, SS Yadav said, "Our men are sticking to duty even in the days of extreme cold. I am proud of my youth. We keep doing various programs to strengthen the relationship between the people and the battalion in this area. We are very happy with how strong our relationship with the public is."

Deputy Inspector General of CRPF, Srinagar Range Shri Kishore said, "Our soldiers have the strength to bear high and low temperatures. Our day-to-day relationships with people are getting stronger." Talking about the Lathpura attack, he said that it was a cowardly act of terrorists, while after this attack, many changes in security have been made.