Pulwama (J&K): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is organising a special function to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the 2014 Pulwama suicide attack on their fourth anniversary. The CRPF is also holding a special blood donation camp in honor of the fallen soldiers.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that IG CRPF will be the chief guest on the occasion chief guest at the function being held at Lethpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir where the attack had taken place four years ago. Sources said that the CRPF is also holding a blood donation camp to honor the slain soldiers on the occasion.

Ahead of the function, the CRPF paid homage to the slain soldiers in the attack. “We did not Forgive, will never Forget: We salute our Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice at Pulwama on Feb. 14, 2019. We will forever remain indebted to their families,” a CRPF spokesman said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid rich tribute to the slain soldiers. “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India,” he wrote in a tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah too paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. “I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the slain soldiers. "Heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs of Pulwama terror attack. India will always remember his supreme sacrifice," he tweeted. It can be recalled that 40 CRPF soldiers, who were part of a convoy were killed after a suicide attacker rammed his explosive laden car with a CRPF vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar highway four years ago. Several other soldiers were injured in the attack.