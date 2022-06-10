Budgam: A 20-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Surasyar area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. According to police, the body of the youth was found at Surasyar during night hours and was brought to a sub-district hospital at Chadoora. Medical Officer Dr. Dilear Ahmad Bhat said that the patient was brought dead during the midnight hours at the hospital.

Chadoora Station Police Officer, Mehbooba Hussain confirmed the death of the youth in the village. He said that a case has been registered under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also read: 2 labourers killed, one injured after falling from a building in Gurugram

The police identified the youth as Latief Ahmad Teli, son of Abdul Ahad Teli, a resident of Dadompora Chadoora. An official said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation. The body will be handed over to the family for last rites after postmortem, he added.