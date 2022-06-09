Gurugram: Two laborers died and one severely injured after the trio fell off from the 22nd floor of an under-construction building of a private firm's commercial building in Sector 65, Gurugram on Thursday evening. Police have registered a case and are probing into the incident.

The victims of the accident are identified as Saddam Hussein, Sahajan, and Maujpur Rahman, all residents of West Bengal. Saddam Hussein died on the spot, Sahajan died on the way to the hospital and Rahman who is admitted the hospital is battling for his life, said sources.

ACP Vikas Kaushik who reached the spot conducted spot investigations. "We have sought all the details from the builder regarding the safety aspects put in place for the workers. We will probe whether there was any negligence which led to the accident. Based on our investigation, those responsible for the accident will be brought to books."