Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated Holi near the International Border in Samba and in the RS Pura sector of Jammu. They also extended best wishes to the locals ahead of the festival of colours. The BSF also called the first line of defence is deployed at the International Border with Pakistan.

The BSF jawans were seen dancing and singing songs with the local residents ahead of Holi. Occasions like these help to bond with the locals, it helps in community engagement, one of the jawans said while celebrating Holi. A local representative said "that these jawans are occupied all the time for our security. Hence, it becomes our duty to come together in times like these so that they feel at home," she said.

While Holi is celebrated over two days in North India, its preparations start a week in advance. 'Choti Holi' and 'Holika Dahan' were celebrated on Tuesday. This is celebrated on 'Pradosh Kaal' (which starts after sunset) during the time of 'Purnimasi Tithi'. The nation comes together to celebrate the festival of colours. It also provides an opportunity to bond with the community.

Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity. It heralds the onset of spring in the Indian subcontinent. The festival, which is celebrated over two days marking the victory of good over evil. Speaking to ANI, one of the BSF personnel said, "Our BSF family is very big and we are celebrating Holi with full joy. We are away from the family, but we are celebrating Holi with joy with our BSF family."