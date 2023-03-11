Srinagar: The almond bloom in Badamwari Garden in Srinagar city of Kashmir marks the arrival of spring. The garden was officially thrown open for the public earlier this week and since then has witnessed a steady arrival of tourists and locals each day. Officials of the floriculture department say that by next week, Badamwari will have a complete bloom.

Located on the foothill of Koh-e-Maran, Badamwari is a place for photographers who capture the scintillating visuals of the almond bloom with the towering Zabarwan Range in the background. Visitors, especially tourists from different parts of the country love to visit this place that is located in the heart of Srinagar city.

Shalini from Noida, who has visited Kashmir for the second time, said visiting the garden gave them "a paradise-like feeling". "More tourists should visit Kashmir, especially Badawaer if they want to see the spring almond bloom. This is a beautiful place, away from all the noise and pollution," she said. Another tourist, Vikas Rastogi, also from Noida, said the place offers "peace of mind" and people should come and see how it is to witness an almond bloom.

Javed-ul-Islam, a tourist from Delhi, said that the garden is a wonderful place to click pictures and that people from outside should visit here. “Kashmir is blessed with picturesque places and Badamwari is one among them. It was a wonderful experience today at this garden,” he said.

Director Floriculture department, Farooq Ahmad Rather said the garden has a recorded history of at least 400 years. "It is spread over an area of 300 kanals and has 1500 almost trees of different varieties. This is one of the key attractions in Srinagar's downtown and adjoining areas," Rather said. He said the administration has witnessed a steady rise in the number of tourists visiting the garden in the last few years. "I expect lakhs of visitors to visit the garden this year. The floriculture department has worked really hard to maintain it," he said.

