Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has once again expressed concern over the house arrest of its head Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq for more than three years, saying that the authorities by doing so have barred the Mirwaiz from fulfilling all his official duties and responsibilities.

The Anjuman in a statement emphasized that the Mirwaiz has been barred from offering more than 160 consecutive Fridays at the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar due to which the sadness and anxiety among the people and thousands of devotees are increasing with each passing day.

The Auqaf said that the blessed month of Rabbi-ul-Awwal in which the birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad took place is coming to an end while the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir continues to be under detention due to which he is unable to discharge the centuries-old official duties the institution of Mirwaiz enjoins upon him. This is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, it added.

Terming the release of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir as inevitable, the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid hoped that the authorities should now shun its dilly-dallying tactic and end the Mirwaiz's detention so that he can fulfill his longstanding duties towards the people and society, it added.