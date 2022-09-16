Srinagar: Anjuman Awqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has expressed its regret that the head of the Anjuman and the foremost religious leader of Jammu and Kashmir, Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, has been continuously banned from attending the Friday prayers for the past 38 months.

Due to the illegal and immoral detention of Mirwaiz, not only his official responsibilities are affected, but also a large number of people from the city and the village in Jama Masjid Srinagar are deprived of his service at the largest place of worship in Kashmir, it said.

It further said the people who come to listen to good sermons on Allah and the Prophet are disappointed as Mirwais is not there. The association said that the police and security personnel are not acting in tandem to the statement made by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha regarding the release of Mirwaiz.

Mirwaiz's long detention at his residence have been described as a violation of human rights and interference in religious matters by most of the sections of Jammu and Kashmir who have also expressed their strong condemnation.