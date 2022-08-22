Sikar/Gurugram: A family of four people died in a road accident in Batranau village of Laxmangarh police station area in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday morning. The deceased were residents of Hisar in Haryana.

According to sources, the family was returning to Hisar after visiting Salasar Balaji Temple located in Churu district of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a gravel-filled truck negligently hit the car in Batranau. The family died on the spot. Local people informed the police about the incident. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and took the bodies in their possession. The police have kept the bodies of the four dead in the mortuary of the nearby Salasar Hospital.

They also informed the relatives of the deceased. The post-mortem will be done after the arrival of the relatives. The driver and the helper of the truck fled the spot after hitting the car, police said. Police seized both the vehicles and are searching for the absconding driver and the helper.

Meanwhile, in another incident, four people lost their lives and one person is reported to be seriously injured in a road accident in Gurugram, adjoining Delhi on Monday. The bus travelling from Farukh Nagar to Gurugram collided with the car near Gurugram-Khetawas petrol pump when the car took a U-turn. Four people died in the accident while one person is seriously injured.

ACP Preetpal Singh of Gurugram said that the incident happened in the morning. The pictures of the accident were captured on the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump. It is clear from the pictures that the bus was travelling at high speed, due to which the accident happened. At the same time, Gurugram police have taken the bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. The police have started the investigation and are trying to identify the bus with the help of the CCTV footage.