Kevadia (Gujarat) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets António Guterres, Chief of the United Nations at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia on Thursday.

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat. Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday. PM Modi and the UN chief will later launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims at a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

Guterres will also visit Modhera, which was recently declared as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village, and interact with women from the village. Modhera, located in Gujarat's Mehsana district, also has one of the oldest sun temple.