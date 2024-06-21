International Yoga Day 2024: Jackie Shroff participates in Mumbai; Shilpa Shetty Applauds PM Modi and Global Reach

Hyderabad: Yoga is becoming increasingly popular worldwide, with many individuals practising it for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Today, on International Yoga Day, which is observed around the world to increase awareness about it, many well-known celebrities took part in it. Actor Jackie Shroff practised yoga in Mumbai, while Shilpa Shetty propagated discipline on the special day.

Talking about Shroff, the Rangeela actor was spotted practising various Yoga asanas and meditating. The actor was seated amid people in rows, in his signature cap and goggles. He also had a muffler around his neck as he participated in the yoga event. As the world celebrates International Yoga Day on Friday, another actor and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty shed light on the merits of the age-old practise.

Talking about what she has to say about Prime Minister Modi’s role in taking yoga to the international level, Shilpa heaped praise on the iconic leader. Shetty told a news portal: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a pivotal role in bringing yoga to the global stage. His efforts, including the establishment of International Yoga Day, have significantly increased worldwide awareness and appreciation of yoga’s benefits. It has inspired millions to embrace yoga, fostering a healthier and more balanced lifestyle globally."

The Dhadkan actor, who herself practices yoga, an ancient and complex practice, which promotes physical and mental well-being, urged everyone to adopt a disciplined lifestyle on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The actor stressed to make yoga a part of her lifestyle. “By spending just 20 minutes a day on simple asanas/breathing, you can improve your well-being and stay disciplined. Let’s make yoga a part of your lifestyle and enjoy its benefits together,” she said.

Shilpa is a mother of two and is known for her fitness. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.