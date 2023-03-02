Sola (Gujarat): In a tragic incident, a couple was injured after a speeding BMW car hit them in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. The incident took place near Sims Hospital Road in Sola. The injured were identified as Amitbhai Devkinandan Singhal and his wife Meghaben. The victims suffered grievous injuries in the accident, he said. After the accident, the locals chased the car, the driver, however, fled leaving the car near Sola Bhagwat, the police said.

Amit suffered a fracture in his left leg while Megha was in her right leg in the accident. The victims were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. After undergoing treatment, the victims lodged a complaint with the police. In this regard, the N Division Traffic Police registered a case against the car driver under sections 279, 337, 338 of the IPC and sections 177, 184, 134 (B) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The accident came to light when Satyam Sharma posted the video on his social media account late at night in which the car was seen running at a speed of around 160-170 kmph. The police then started an investigation into the accident. During the investigation, a liquor bottle was recovered from the car of the accused, he said.

Traffic ACP AP Rathwa said, "A case has been registered in this regard at the N Division traffic station and teams have been deployed to nab the driver. A separate case has been registered in the Sola High Court police station regarding the liquor seized from the car." Earlier, as many as five women were killed and 13 were seriously injured in Maharashtra's Pune, in a hit-and-run accident on the Pune Nashik highway.