Udaipur (Rajasthan): A hit-and-run case was reported under the Ghantaghar police station limits of the city where car-driven youths trampled a passerby and dragged him 200 metres and then fled leaving him bleeding. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died while undergoing treatment. Kailash Chandra, a head constable at Ghantaghar police station, said that the accident took place on February 4, but the incident came to light after the video went viral on social media. In the video, the driver of an Alto car rammed a pedestrian and dragged him for 200 meters.

The incident happened at Arvind Ji Khura area under Ghantaghar police station limits at 11 pm. In the video, the victim can be seen stuck at the rear wheels of the white-colour Alto and getting dragged. Later, when the driver realised that someone was stuck beneath the car, he somehow separated the victim and fled the spot.

The deceased was identified as Hemraj Meghwal, who lives by begging. After conducting the post-mortem in MB Hospital body was handed over to the relatives, who performed the last rites at Baikunth Dham Seva Sansthan. Hemraj's aunt Mangi Bai told that Hemraj's parents died. Hemraj used to live by seeking alms. Currently, the police are examining the footage of CCTV cameras, which were installed at the crossroads and surrounding areas. Ironically, many incidents of hit and drag cases are being reported in the country.