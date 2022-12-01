Rajkot: In an attempt to highlight the extent of damage done to livestock in the state due to Lumpy disease, a group of voters from the Maldhari community showed up at a voting booth with a cow and a calf in the Rajkot district on Thursday. Visuals from the Rajkot South constituency saw Ranjit Mundhva arriving with fellow community members and his bovine. He noted that he wanted to highlight the plight of the community, which was going through problems, after the outbreak of Lumpy disease in Gujarat.

Gujarat Rajkot voters arrive to booth with cows protesting Lumpy outbreak

Also read: Despite wedding at home, first-time voter comes to booth to cast vote in Surat

A call to vote against BJP was given by the body governing the community in November. Representing the Gujarat Maldhari Mahapanchayat, spokesperson Nagji Desai called for the action saying many of their "long-pending demands are still unfulfilled under the BJP rule." Meanwhile, voters arrived at the booths in various forms across Gujarat.

Former Leader of Opposition and CLP member Paresh Dhanani reached the booth on a bicycle carrying a gas cylinder in the Amreli district. "The 27 years of BJP rule has ruined Gujarat. Inflation has affected people badly. The prices of petrol and diesel have crossed Rs 100 while a gas cylinder is available for Rs 1,100. How will the poor survive? My vote is to defeat inflation, slowdown, joblessness and end the corrupt and atrocious government of the BJP," Dhanani said.