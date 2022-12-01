.

Despite wedding at home, first-time voter comes to booth to cast vote in Surat Published on: 1 hours ago

With the first phase of polling for the Gujarat assembly elections currently underway in the Saurashtra-Kutch and Southern Gujarat, a total voter turnout of 48.48 per cent has been recorded till 3 pm. In the city of Surat, a first-time voter on Thursday said peers of her ilk should take some time and cast votes. Preeti Chaudhary, a first-year MBA student, arrived at the voting booth in traditional attire. When asked about it, Chaudhary said she considered the state's development a major factor, and for the same reason, she had arrived in the booth despite a wedding at home.