Gandhinagar: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Asim Azmi has said that the BJP was “misusing the government machinery” for electoral gains. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat Azmi, who is in Gujarat to campaign for SP candidates ahead of the second phase of Gujarat Assembly election, said the BJP has “torn apart the constitution to write its own”.

“There has been no party in the history that has misused the government machinery as much as the BJP. The SP will protect the constitution,” he said. Azmi said Samajwadi Party is a secular party and is trying to expand its base across the country. On the BJP's promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code, Azmi said it was only a tactic at polarization.

BJP has torn apart the Constitution, wants to write its own: SP leader Abu Asim Azmi

Also read: Muslims reduced to untouchables due to BJP's communal politics, alleges SP leader

“Had they promised that the last person in the society would get food, everyone would get a job, then we would be happy. But they only want to create a wedge between different communities. Doing away with railway reservation and privatizing Air India has affected the majority community the most, so it is time to wake up,” Asim said.

As for the the BJP's claim that the law and order had improved after 2002 riots, he asked, “Why did you let the criminals of Bilqis Bano go?” SP has fielded four of its candidates in the second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat to be held on December 5. Azmi is campaigning SP candidate Altaf Khan in Bapu Nagar Assembly constituency of Ahmedabad.