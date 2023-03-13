New Delhi : Woman wrestlers, who claimed they faced sexual harassment from Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have failed to give any proof to that extent, sources said. The IOA (Indian Olympic Association) Committee, which probed into the allegations of sexual abuse made by the wrestlers, is going to submit its report today.

The findings of the report will have an impact on the future of Brij Bhushan Sharan who has refused to step down as the President of WFI, asserting that the allegations made against him were false. Brij Bhushan happens to be a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is representing the Kaserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Legendary boxer Mary Kom led the IOC panel that investigated the allegations against the BJP MP and WFI chief. The committee has taken considerable time to submit its report considering the sensitive nature of the issue. Though Brij Bhushan continues to be the President of WFI despite the raging controversy, he has been barred from taking any decisions or running the day-to-day affairs of the Federation till the issue is resolved.

Also Read : WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan refuses to resign amid mounting protests by wrestlers

When the row broke out, some of the country's top wrestlers and even Olympians took part in a prolonged protest in Delhi demanding action against Brij Bhushan following allegations of sexual abuse. Common Wealth Games wrestling gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had also made allegations of sexual harassment in the Federation.

The IOA 7-member committee had heard representations from the aggrieved wrestlers as well as the WFI chief. All along, Brij Bhushan Sharan has maintained that these allegations were part of a political conspiracy and that he would emerge unscathed.