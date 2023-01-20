New Delhi: Caught in the eye of a raging controversy, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan may resign at the WFI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on January 22, sources said. Since Wednesday, star wrestlers of India have been holding a silent protest at Jantar Mantar here demanding sacking of Brij Bhushan after levelling allegations of sexual harassment and highhandedness.

Though Brij Bhushan had tried to reach out to the wrestlers, they were unrelenting in their demand for removing him from the post of WFI chief. Different sections have expressed solidarity to the protesting wrestlers. The Congress has asked the Modi Government to explain whether this is a better environment for the national players who bring laurels to the country at the international level.