New Delhi: The retail inflation for farm and rural labourers in August, 2022 stood at 6.94 percent and 7.26 percent. This comes in comparison to July, when the rates stood respectively at 6.6 percent and 6.82 percent.

"Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.94% & 7.26% in August, 2022 compared to 6.60% & 6.82% respectively in July, 2022 and 3.90% and 3.97% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year" a statement from the Ministry of Labour stated.

Similarly, Food inflation stood at 6.16% & 6.21% in August, 2022 compared to 5.38% & 5.44% respectively in July, 2022 and 2.13% & 2.32% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year, it further noted.

While the CPI-AL was 1131 in July 2022, in August the Price Index Number rose 9 points to each 1140. Similarly, CPIRL, too, reached 1152 by rising by the same number of points.