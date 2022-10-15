New Delhi : An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a cleric in a madrassa here in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said on Friday. The cleric is a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and has been arrested, they said.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Station House Officer of Karawal Nagar police station in connection with the incident. The matter was reported by the boy's mother, a resident of Gurugram, police said. The woman came to Karawal Nagar police station and narrated the incident on Thursday, police said.

She told the police that her son had been studying at the madarssa for the past four years, officials said. On October 7, when she took him to the madrassa after Eid holidays, he was not willing to study there anymore. Initially he did not divulge anything but after counselling later, he agreed to stay at the madrassa to study, a senior police officer said.

He, however, ran away from the madrassa. After counselling, he narrated his ordeal, the officer said. The boy revealed that he used to stay on the third floor of the madrassa with other students. On August 14, the cleric called him to his room and behaved "indecently" and also threatened him. The cleric misbehaved with the boy on many occasions, police said.

A case under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and 6/8 POCSO Act was registered at the Karawal Nagar police station and investigation was taken up, they said. The accused was apprehended from the mosque, the officer added. The DCW received a complaint about the sexual assault of the 11-year-old boy inside a Madarsa at Karawal Nagar area, a statement said. The Commission has issued a notice, seeking the FIR copy, details of accused and action taken report in the matter by Monday, it said. PTI