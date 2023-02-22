New Delhi: Extensive search operations were carried out in Delhi's Jama Masjid after a hoax call informed the police control room on Wednesday that an explosion would take place in mosque premises later in the day.

According to officials, an unknown caller informed the Delhi Police control room at around 1:30 pm of the bomb having been kept inside mosque premises, following which additional police units, as well as dog squad, bomb squad, fire and disaster management teams were deployed in the area.

The area was cleared off those entering the mosque for namaz, as well as tourists, police informed. The search was called off after two hours as no indication of a bomb was received by investigators, they added. The Delhi Police is currently trying to ascertain the identity of the caller.

A similar incident unfolded on Tuesday, as the Chennai-based Garib Rath Express, which began its journey from Delhi, remain stationary in Rajasthan's Dholpur station after news of a bomb being on board spread like wildfire among passengers. Bomb detection and disposal squads, as well as sniffer dogs, were pressed into use in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, and the call was subsequently declared to be a hoax.

As per sources, police were informed that the bomb was located in the G2 coach of the train. They subsequently arrested three persons in relation to the fake bomb threat. The suspects were also questioned as to why raised the false alarm, officials noted.