New Delhi: Pressing on the contentious issue of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and for conducting Assembly elections, an all-party delegation of Jammu and Kashmir leaders led by National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah met at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Thursday and held discussions.

Speaking to the reporters after the meeting, former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah holding the hands of NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "We discussed issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, restoration of statehood, conducting elections and several issues." NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that the delegation agreed on the issues of restoring statehood and conducting Assembly elections and added that "We are ready to visit Srinagar to share the pain of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to give them assurance." CPM's Sitaram Yechury also said, "we've agreed to visit Srinagar after the holy month of Ramzan and we'll assess the situation."

Later, Farooq led-delegation of the National Conference, People's Democratic Party, along with others, met the Election Commission of India to demand elections in Jammu and Kashmir. After meeting the poll panel, Farooq said, "It's unfortunate that a State, which is the crown of India, was made a Union Territory. We want a democratic government in Jammu and Kashmir. Electoral polls have been finalised, constituencies have been rolled, Delimitation Commission has released its report, but why elections are not conducted", he asked.

When being asked by reporters to comment on whether elections should be held first or the restoration of the statehood, Farooq angrily said, "The last time elections were held in Jammu Kashmir was way back in 2014. Since then, a lot of things have happened. We want elections as early as possible."

Taking a jibe at the Governor led administration, Farooq said, "First a blacklisted firm (referring to APTECH) was given the charge to conduct exams. But, when the students staged protests, the administration had to take back their decision. So, there's a question on accountability. We just want elections and nothing else. Democracy should be restored."

The meeting at the Constitution Club was also attended by CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, AAP's Sanjay Singh, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, and RJD's MP Prof Manoj Jha. Besides National Conference, representatives of the People's Democratic Party, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, J&K National Panthers Party, CPI, CPI (M) and Awami National Conference were part of the delegation.

It is worth mentioning that Jammu Kashmir is under the Central rule and without an elected government since 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support to the PDP-led coalition in the state. A year later, Article 370, which gave a Special Status to the region was revoked with legislation in Parliament, followed by a complete communication blockade and the arrest (including house arrests) of several political leaders.